Kanye West probably didn’t think that when he jumped on stage at the 2009 MTV VMAs and grabbed the mic from a young Taylor Swift, he’d be igniting what has perhaps become one of the beefiest celebrity feuds “of all time."

Since that infamous day on Sept. 13, 2009, Swift and West have gone from best friends to enemies and back again (and again). Who can keep track?

Here’s a timeline of their rocky relationship.

2009: ‘I'mma let you finish…’ Swift won the MTV Video Music Award for best female video in September 2009 for her track "You Belong with Me." A wide-eyed Swift was interrupted by West, who jumped onto the stage, took her mic and uttered that infamous speech: "Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you. I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time." Feud flame ignited.

2010: An 'innocent' jab at West Swift performed "Innocent" at the 2010 MTV VMAs, a track that was allegedly written in response to her VMA run-in with West. A clip of him taking the mic from her hands the year prior played before Swift performed.

2013: The best jam of all time In August 2013, Swift's friend Ed Sheeran shared a seemingly innocent photo on his Instagram: a jar of homemade jam. Only the label, written by Swift herself, poked fun at West. "Yo Ed, I'm really happy 4 you and I'm gonna let u finish, but this is the best jam of all time," the label read.

2015: The year of a short-lived friendship A chummy Swift and West were photographed together at the 2015 MTV VMAs. Swift presented West with the video vanguard award, but not without referencing their 2009 meeting, then six years behind them. A few weeks earlier, the new buds were also spotted at the Grammys together.

2015: A PDF – Public Display of Friendship After hugs at the VMAs, West sent Swift a huge bouquet of white flowers. She posted a photo of them on her Instagram to show the world just how friendly the two had become. "Aww Kanye sent me the coolest flowers!!! #KanTay2020 #BFFs," she captioned the photo.

2015: Let the friendly rumors fly In February, West told Ryan Seacrest that he and Swift really were pals. Rumors were flying that the duo was working on a new single together. The former enemies were seen dining together at the Spotted Pig in Manhattan later that month, backing West's friendship claims.

2016: West takes credit for it all Their new bond was apparently broken when West released his single "Famous," in which he took credit for Swift's fame. "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex ... I made that bitch famous," West sang. Swift's fans took over Twitter in rage. West said he got Swift's permission to use the lyrics, but she claimed he never called for approval. A representative for Swift told Entertainment Weekly he never asked for permission, but did call to ask Swift to share the song on social media.

2016: Swift responds ... West does, too Swift nodded to West's "Famous" lyrics in her album of the year acceptance speech at the 2016 Grammys. "There will be people along the way who will want to undercut your success, or take credit for your accomplishments, your fame," she said. "But, if you just focus on the work and you don't let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you're going, you'll look around and you will know that it was you and the people who love you who put you there. And that will be the greatest feeling in the world." In response to her speech, West went on a Twitter rant defending himself. "I did not diss Taylor Swift and I've never dissed her," he tweeted on Feb. 12, 2016.

2016: Kardashian fuels the fire Kim Kardashian West decided to defend her hubby and put Swift on blast on Snapchat. On July 18, 2016, Kardashian tweeted asking her followers to go check out her Snapchat, where she posted several clips from a recorded phone conversation between West and Swift discussing the lyrics in "Famous." In the clips, West asks for permission to feature the line, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex," in his new song. Swift replies saying she feels his mention is a compliment. Swift took to social media herself to share her side of the story. "That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the internet," she wrote on Instagram. Swift went on to write she was never told she was going to be referred to as "that bitch" in the song. Kardashian's Snapchat story took over social media with the hashtag #KimExposedTaylorParty.

2017: ‘The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now' Three years after releasing "1989," Swift went dark on social media creating a big buzz around the Aug. 23 announcement of her latest album coming this November. The announcement had Swifties around the world speculating that her new album, "Reputation," would target her age-old beef with West. When the first track dropped on Aug. 24, fans were convinced. The emotion-packed lyrics to "Look What You Made Me Do" claimed the "old Taylor" was dead, and a new fiery one was ready to speak her mind. In an apparent reference to the 2016 Kardashian/West recorded phone call saga, the song momentarily breaks from its dance-sound to make way for Swift to say, "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? 'Cause she's dead." Another line in particular ("I don't like your tilted stage"), was seemingly directed toward the floating stages West used during his Saint Pablo tour. West's fans weren't phased by her dis, but the album's Nov. 10 release date did send them into a frenzy. The date marks the 10th anniversary of the death of West's mother, Donda.