Cheap$kate: the best free events in NYC this week

‘The ’60s: Decade of Change’

“Decade of Change” is a well-deserved moniker for the 1960s. A new exhibit at the Bronx Documentary Center showcases the work of East Harlem photographer Benedict J. Fernandez, who managed to capture the mood of the times, as well as intimate moments between Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his family after becoming friends with the Civil Rights leader at a march in Central Park in 1967. An opening reception for the exhibit will be held this Friday evening from 6 to 9; the exhibit runs through July 20. (Opens Friday, Thurs. & Fri., 3-7 p.m., Sat. & Sun., 1-5 p.m., FREE, Bronx Documentary Center, 614 Courtlandt Ave., 718-993-3512, bronxdoc.org)



Photography ICP presents ‘Slide Fest’

Stop by the International Center of Photography this Friday evening for “Slide Fest,” an annual event that showcases the work of ICP-Bard MFA students with a focus on how these visual artists integrate photography, video and performance art into their work. Students will personally be performing and discussing their work, and recent video and short films will be shown alongside books, zines, posters and other works on paper in a Screening Room and a Book Room. (Friday, 7-9 p.m., FREE, School at ICP, Shooting Studio, 1114 Sixth Ave., 212-857-0001, icp.org/school)