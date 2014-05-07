Cheapskate: The best FREE events in New York City

The zodiac symbol of The Horse symbolizes intelligence, warmth, energy and ability. Photo Credit: Courtesy of HFFNY

Blondie 4(0) Ever: Photographs by Chris Stein

Get a behind-the-scenes look at 40 years of iconic musical group Blondie from the perspective of Blondie guitarist/co-founder and photographer Chris Stein. Stein, who attended the School of Visual Arts in the city and started taking photographs in 1968, met Debbie Harry in 1973 and they started Blondie together. Throughout the ’70s, Stein captured images of now legends of the then emerging punk and new wave music scene. The exhibit will be on view at the Morrison Hotel Gallery through June 24. (Opens Saturday, FREE, Morrison Hotel Gallery, Dream Downtown, 355 W. 16th St., morrisonhotelgallery.com)

Party

BRIC’s Celebrate Brooklyn! ‘Global Dance Party’

Celebrate Brooklyn! is kicking off its season with dance parties on three consecutive Thursdays starting Thursday. (The festival’s 36th anniversary season will hit the Prospect Park Bandshell in June.) So stop by Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 1 tonight for the first in the series, a “Global Dance Party” featuring Balkan Beat Box — a fusion of ancient music traditions with hip-hop and Jamaican dub — and DJ Joro Boro. Arrive early to work your belly at a belly-dancing lesson from Dance of Venus. (Thursday, 7 p.m., FREE, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 1, Furman St. at Old Fulton St., bricartsmedia.org)