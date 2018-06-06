Cher is turning back time and giving us an inside look at her career this holiday season in a new musical based on her life.

“The Cher Show” opens at the Neil Simon Theatre on Dec. 3, but you might consider jumping on tickets early. Ranging between $59 and $299, general admission entry to the production will be available for purchase on June 18 at 10 a.m., the show’s producers announced Wednesday. Advance sale, for American Express card members, is now open at Ticketmaster.com.

Chatter about the production began over a year ago, when Cher tweeted about the success of a private reading. Set to be directed by Jason Moore of “Avenue Q,” the musical will feature three different actresses in the leading role, representing different periods of Cher’s career

Tony-nominated actress Stephanie J. Block (“Falsettos,” “The Mystery of Edwin Drood”), Teal Wicks of “Wicked,” and Micaela Diamond, who’s making her Broadway debut, are all set to appear as Cher. A few early moments we’d expect to be included: Meeting Sonny Bono in 1962, hosting “Cher” and filing for divorce in 1975 and winning an Oscar for “Moonstruck” in 1988.

It wouldn’t be a Cher musical without a rendition of “I Got You, Babe,” would it? Aside from the center-stage star, expect appearances by other characters — including Sonny Bono (to be portrayed by Jarrod Spector), Bob Mackie (Michael Berresse), Gregg Allman (Matthew Hydzik) and Georgia Holt (Emily Skinner).

The singer (“Believe,” “Strong Enough”) confirmed the musical’s 2018 Broadway release via Twitter last spring.

“Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will [be] performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS, DANCERS, SINGERS!! IT’ll [be] ON BROADWAY 2018,” Cher wrote, including plenty of bee emojis where appropriate.

The production is produced by “Hamilton’s” Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez (“What’s New Pussycat”) and has been written by Rick Elice (“Jersey Boys”).

Preview performances begin Nov. 1. Tickets are available at TheCherShowBroadway.com and Ticketmaster.com.