‘Cher Show’ coming to Broadway next fall; Jason Mraz joining ‘Waitress’

You’ve got Broadway, babe. “The Cher Show,” a new biomusical exploring Cher’s life, will open at Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre next fall, following a tryout run in Chicago over the summer. “My life as a musical on Broadway. It seems crazy, exciting and bizarre – but that’s probably how my life seems to most people,” Cher said in a statement. It will have direction by Jason Moore (“Avenue Q”), book by Rick Elice (“Jersey Boys”) and choreography by Christopher Gattelli (“Newsies”). The score will include Cher’s various hit songs. The cast has not yet been named.

Jason Mraz joining ‘Waitress,’ costumes to go pink

Two-time Grammy winner Jason Mraz (best-known for the hit single “I’m Yours”) will join the cast of the Broadway musical “Waitress” for 10 weeks beginning Nov. 3. He will take on the role of the main character’s physician and unlikely romantic interest. In October, the blue costumes will “go pink” for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and 87-year-old, two-time Tony winner John Cullum joins the cast Oct. 5 as the owner of the pie shop.

Ricci, Sedgwick, Charles set for ‘24 Hour Plays’

Christina Ricci, Kyra Sedgwick, Josh Charles and Cush Jumbo will be among the actors in this year’s “The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway,” to be held Monday, Oct. 30, at the American Airlines Theatre. The marathon-style event begins the night before with a meet-and-greet for writers, composers, directors, actors and more. Writers and composers the draft 15- to 20-minute musicals overnight, with rehearsals in the a.m.

Spotted…

Several cast members of “1984” taking a knee during the Saturday matinee curtain call…Ben Platt at “Waitress.”