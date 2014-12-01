Christian Bale whines over whining

Christian Bale has some mixed feelings. The Batman actor revealed to WSJ Magazine that he doesn’t like when famous people …

Christian Bale has some mixed feelings.

The Batman actor revealed to WSJ Magazine that he doesn’t like when famous people complain about paparazzi — after complaining about the paparazzi that targets his family. And this was all in one interview.

“I was in Italy for a while, home of the paparazzi, right? … There would be a man who stood outside of the hotel, and he would say the most obscene things imaginable to my wife,” said Bale.

“One day I walk out and I see him. I go after him, and he gets all these shots of me coming after him. Bingo, he’s hit gold. He gets exactly what he wants, smiles and walks off,” added Bale, before mentioning that he feels he “should have as much privacy as anyone else.”

But instead of stopping there, the rant-master continued his interview flow by calling George Clooney’s railing against the tabloids “boring.”

“It’s like, come on, guys, just shut up,” he said of celebs who want to be absolved from perpetual paparazzi hounding. “Just get on with it and live your lives and stop whining about it. I prefer not to whine about it.”

Perhaps the irony was lost on him.