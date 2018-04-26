Corey Stoll (who played Brutus in last summer’s controversial Shakespeare in the Park production of “Julius Caesar”) will return to the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park to play the villainous Iago in “Othello,” which begins performances on May 29. He will be joined by Nigerian-born English actor Chukwudi Iwuji as Othello and Heather Lind as Desdemona. Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson will direct the free production.

Tony Nominations to be announced Tuesday

This year’s Tony nominations will be announced on Tuesday morning by Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee (who appeared together on the TV series “Smash”). The 2017-2018 Broadway season officially ended on Thursday, with “The Iceman Cometh” opening just in the nick of time. The 72nd Annual Tony Awards will be held on June 10 at Radio City Music Hall, with Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban serving as hosts. It will air on CBS starting at 8 p.m.

Birbiglia returns Off-Broadway with ‘The New One’

Following a 40-city tour, comedian Mike Birbiglia (“My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend,” “Thank God for Jokes”) will bring “Mike Birbiglia: The New One,” his newest one-man show, to Off-Broadway’s Cherry Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village beginning July 26. Other comedies that have recently played the venue include “Colin Quinn: The New York Story” and “Oh, Hello.” In a statement, Birbiglia expressed his reluctance to reveal any details about the show: “I hate it when people tell me what anything is about or really any details at all. Last year I loved ‘Lady Bird,’ ‘Get Out’ and ‘The Big Sick’ and my greatest gift to my friends was to tell them to see those movies and don’t read anything about them.”

‘Three Tall Women’ to hold midnight showing

The acclaimed Broadway revival of Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women” will hold a one-time midnight performance on May 17 to benefit The Actors Fund. According to a news release, it is intended to give actors currently appearing in other Broadway shows (running at normal times) an opportunity to check out the production. Last year, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” (which also played the Golden Theatre and was produced by Scott Rudin) held a midnight performance.

New CSC season to include Brecht, Strindberg and contemporized Shakespeare

Classic Stage Company’s 2018-2019 season will include new productions of Brecht’s anti-Hitler drama “The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui,” Strindberg’s “Miss Julie” and “The Death of Death” (which will be performed in repertory) and Marc Blitzstein’s union power musical “The Cradle Will Rock.” The company will also hold readings of contemporary English translations of Shakespeare’s plays that were commissioned by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

Spotted …

Hugh Jackman and Uma Thurman at “My Fair Lady” … Jimmy Fallon and Rosie O’Donnell at “Summer” ... Liev Schreiber, Sarah Hyland, Chris Colfer and Whoopi Goldberg at “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” … Ethan Hawke and Diane Sawyer at “Travesties.”