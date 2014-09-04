‘Dancing With the Stars’ announces season 19 cast: Betsey Johnson, Alfonso Ribeiro and more chosen

Say hello to Carlton Banks, Aaron Samuels and Mona from “Pretty Little Liars.”

It’s not unusual …

The season 19 cast of “Dancing With the Stars” has been announced, and there are some familiar faces, including Alfonso Ribeiro (aka Carlton Banks from “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”), Jonathan Bennett (“Mean Girls'” Aaron Samuels), Lea Thompson and Antonio Sabato Jr.

The cast also includes Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), Sadie Robertson (“Duck Dynasty”), comedian Tommy Chong, YouTube star Bethany Mota, and Ultimate Fighting champ Randy Couture.

In addition to the new cast, former champion Julianne Hough will join as a full-time judge. She was a guest judge in season 17 and 18. Her brother, Derek Hough, is one of show’s dancers.