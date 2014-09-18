Darrell Hammond returning to ‘SNL’ as announcer

It’s no Bill Clinton or Dick Cheney impersonation, but any Darrell Hammond is welcome.

Hammond, “Saturday Night Live’s” longest-running cast member, will return to Studio 8H this season as the announcer.

Don Pardo, who did the legendary “It’s Saturday Night Live!” introduction from the show’s first season, died in August.

“He was a lovely person. When he passed, they wanted me; it felt right for me to be the one to replace him. It’s been a very improbable life; I didn’t expect something like this, but it feels real good,” Hammond said to USA Today.

According to USA Today, Hammond also did a Pardo impersonation–and even sat in for him when Pardo was out sick. But “SNL” producer Lorne Michaels said Hammond will be sticking to his own voice.

“I just knew it wouldn’t be anyone who sounded like Don or replicated,” Michaels told USA Today.