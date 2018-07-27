Gather around, queens: The Javits Center will turn into a mecca for the city’s biggest “Drag Race” fans this fall.

DragCon has begun rolling out the lineup for its second annual NYC event. The first two of several panels -- "Blair & Nikki's Morning Makeover" and "Trixie & Katya" -- were announced on Friday.

"Drag Race" season 10 competitor Blair St. Clair will turn "Hairspray" actress Nikki Blonsky into a "fierce drag superstar" during the "Morning Makeover" panel, while the "Trixie & Katya" chat includes a reunion of season 7 favorites Trixie Mattel and Katya. Date and time information has not yet been announced.

Mama Ru, aka RuPaul, aka the host of the VH1 reality competition series, brings DragCon back to Manhattan on Sept. 28, 29 and 30. That’s right, the 2018 convention has been extended to stretch to three days due to an overwhelming interest in the inaugural event, according to a news release.

“We had so much fun with you last year that we had to add another day,” a tweet from the DragCon Twitter page read.

Some of the most memorable former “Drag Race” contestants are already slated to appear and perform at DragCon: Judge Michelle Visage, Aja (season 9), Alexis Michelle (season 9), Trinity Taylor (season 9) and Jade Sotomayor (season 1), among others. Of course, “Supermodel of the World” RuPaul herself is on the lineup, too.

The first-ever NYC DragCon took place last September and featured vendors, demonstrations and panels, including the notable “What is Drag in Trump’s America” talk by former “Drag Race” winners Alaska and Bob the Drag Queen. The annual convention made its way over to New York City after three successful years at the L.A. Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

“What’s interesting about DragCon, is this movement of people who have no shame when it comes to gender identity, whether they’re straight, gay, whatever,” RuPaul said ahead of the 2017 event in NYC. “They are so open and so smart. Clearly, it’s a movement. It’s the continuation of the American dream, which is openness and equality and the sweetness. Because I think we Americans, at our core, are sweet people.”

Tickets for the NYC convention are now on sale at rupaulsdragcon.com.