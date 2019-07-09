The Javits Center transforms into drag Disneyland once again this fall for an epic, three-day celebration of all things glittery and glamorous.

Known as RuPaul's DragCon NYC, the third annual convention that attracts more than 40,000 "RuPaul's Drag Race" fans returns to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Sept. 6 through 8.

“It’s a room full of people yas queening each other and that positivity is contagious,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 7 alum (and "All Stars" season 3 winner) Trixie Mattel explains. “In this political climate, come in these four walls and have the most fabulous day with your friends.”

If you're thinking of strutting over to the Javits runway in full glam, here's what you need to know.

When is DragCon NYC 2019?

The world's largest, all-ages, family-friendly drag celebration returns to the Javits Center Friday through Sunday, Sept. 6-8. An event timeline has not yet been released.

The event follows the slightly larger Los Angeles drag convention, which returns to California in 2020. After the 2018 West Coast celebration attracted a record-setting crowd of 50,000 attendees, according to organizers, the Con expanded from two days to three in New York City.

What should I expect?

For starters, expect dozens of your favorite drag queens hosting panel chats and Q&As or running their own booths on the convention floor. While the Con is all about the glam, it's not only about the star power. More than 300 vendors and exhibitors set up booths on the convention floor where fans (also dressed in drag, obviously) can purchase wigs, lashes, makeup, bath products and more.

Who's on the DragCon talent lineup?

The real question is who isn't on this year's DragCon lineup? RuPaul once again brings together rising queens, famed queens and local queens for a weekend-long party. And to keep that party going, RuPaul will be DJ'ing on the convention floor.

More than two dozen drag queens have already been tapped to appear at the convention, including "Drag Race" alums Honey Davenport, Scarlet Envy, Aquaria, Ariel Versace and season 11 winner Yvie Oddly. Other talent includes "Drag Race" judge Michelle Visage, actor Daniel Franzese (aka Damian in "Mean Girls") and psychic medium Char Margolis.

Can I meet my favorite queens?

Most queens will host meet and greets at booths on the convention floor, and stick around for photo ops. But the extent of which is up to the individual talent.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are currently available at eventbrite.com. Single day entry starts at $40 and weekend tickets are $70.