Drake and Meek Mill feud continues with third Drake diss track

Just when everyone thought the two-week feud between rappers Drake and Meek Mill was over after Mill released “Wanna Know,” Drake fired a third shot.

During Champagne Papi’s final night of the OVO Fest in Toronto, Canada, Drake’s hometown, he performed his previous diss tracks, “Charged Up” and “Back to Back,” in front of a backdrop displaying Meek Mill memes. The build up led to the snippet release of a third diss track, “3peat,” which the Canadian rapper performed while wearing a black and gold OVO-inspired Toronto Raptors jersey.

As Meek Mill fans await the Philly rapper’s response, the Twitterverse has blown up once again with memes saying Mill’s career is over.

Mill, who initiated the feud by tweeting his accusations of Drake using a ghostwriter for his songs, has not posted on Twitter since July 29.

No word on when the full diss track will be released, but we’ll be waiting!