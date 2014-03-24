DVD and Blu-ray highlights: ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ ‘Delivery Man’

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Leonardo DiCaprio gives a tour de force performance as real-life drugged-up, cavorting stockbroker Jordan Belfort — who gets super rich through some illicit business practices — in this fun 3-hour epic from director Martin Scorsese. Following on his great showing in “Moneyball,” Jonah Hill gives another strong performance as Belfort’s cohort Donnie, complete with some big fake teeth. Scorsese and DiCaprio have collaborated five times now, and all of the films have ranged from really good to amazing. Here’s hoping they work together for a long time. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

‘Delivery Man’

Director Ken Scott nearly identically remade his French-language Canadian film “Starbuck,” about an anonymous, frequent sperm donor who inadvertently sires 533 kids, for an American audience with Vince Vaughn in the lead. This isn’t your normal, raunchy, silly Vaughn comedy, but a touching, heartfelt comic drama about what it means to be a father. Also starring Chris Pratt and Cobie Smulders. Having seen both versions, they’re really similar, and are both effective films. (DVD, $29.99; Blu-ray; $32.99)

‘Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher’

Marvel’s latest foray into the animated movie world teams up superspy Black Widow with the vigilante Punisher, who join forces to take on a terrorist organization. (DVD, $19.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $26.99)

Also available

‘Odd Thomas'(DVD, $29.96; Blu-ray, $34.97)

‘The Truth About Emanuel’ (DVD, $24.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)

‘Walking with Dinosaurs’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray/DVD combo, $49.99)

‘Welcome to the Jungle’ (DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $26.98)

TV on DVD

‘Californication: Season 6’ (DVD, $45.98)

‘Key & Peele: Seasons One & Two'(DVD, $22.98; Blu-ray, $24.99)

‘Little House on the Prairie: Season One'(DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $38.99)

‘Mystery Science Theater 3000: XXIX'(DVD, $59.97)

‘Veep: Season 2′(DVD, $39.98; Blu-ray, $49.99)