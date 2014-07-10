Ellen DeGeneres congratulates Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Mendes shot down rumors of a pregnancy while on DeGeneres’ show in February.

Was Ellen DeGeneres hiding the Eva Mendes-Ryan Gosling baby news all along?

Late on Wednesday, the talk show host congratulated Mendes on her reported pregnancy, even though back in February Mendes shot down then-rumors of a baby on the way, calling the chatter “so ridiculous” while being interviewed on DeGeneres’ show.

“Congrats to @RyanGosling and @EvaMendes! That’s going to be the most beautiful, bilingual, part-superhero, well-dressed, romantic baby ever,” DeGeneres tweeted.

On Wednesday, OK! magazine reported that Mendes is seven months pregnant.