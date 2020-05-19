Enjoy live comedy at home with twice-weekly ‘Live From the Living Room’ show

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

You don’t have to miss out on live comedy just because of the COVID-19 quarantine.

“Live From the Living Room” is a live-streaming comedy show that aims to provide laughs for the public while supporting out-of-work comics across the country. Hosted by Stephen Campbell and Katie Boyle, the show airs twice a week, every week on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 p.m. on Zoom.

The shows kick off this week on Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 23 at 9 p.m. Wednesday’s lineup includes Nick Hopping (New York Comedy Club), Rallo Boykins (Headliner Caroline’s), Erica Spera (Shooters Gotta Shoot Podcast), and Riley Lassen (UCB). Saturday’s lineup includes Khalid Rahmaan (Conan), Josh Kuderna (Digression Sessions podcast), Hanna Dickinson (Comedy Central), plus special guests.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite. com/o/u-streat-comedy- 10803874411. Ticketholders will be sent a private link for the watch party 30 minutes before the show.