FAO Schwarz adds adorable breakfast options to Jellycat Diner Experience

FAO Schwarz has been serving up a menu of food-themed Jellycat plushies at the Jellycat Diner Experience over the past year. Now, the menu has expanded to include a new line of breakfast-themed Jellycats.

The Jellycat Diner Experience first kicked off in September 2023, serving up food-shaped Jellycats in varieties such as Amuseables hot dogs, tacos, hamburgers, sandwiches, pizza, popcorn, croissants, donuts, ramen and pretzels. Now, the new breakfast menu expands the diner experience to include Amuseables Fran Pancakes, Rene Waffles and Amuseables Bagel.

“Our mission at FAO Schwarz is to inspire awe and wonder around every corner of the store, so we’re overjoyed to announce the all-new breakfast ‘menu’ at the FAO Schwarz New York Jellycat Diner, offering even more fun with Jellycat’s new and exclusive Amuseables creations,” said David Niggli, Chief Merchandising Officer at FAO Schwarz. “This experience captures the very essence of what makes FAO Schwarz and Jellycat so beloved – a touch of nostalgia, a whole lot of creativity, and endless opportunities for joy. We can’t wait for guests to come and see the updated space and make new memories with us.”

The Jellycat Diner Experience is located on the store’s first floor. Each purchase from the diner experience includes a Jellycat Amuseables plush food item of the guest’s choice, an exclusive enamel pin and sticker sheet, gift packing with a personalized sticker and a reusable tote bag.

FAO Schwarz is located at 30 Rockefeller Center. For more information, visit faoschwarz.com or us.jellycat.com.