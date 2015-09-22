Father John Misty covers Ryan Adams’ ‘1989’ cover album

We’re pretty sure NYC’s global ambassador isn’t behind this one.

Father John Misty, who performed on Central Park’s SummerStage in August, wants to welcome you to New York. In the style of his predecessors: Ryan Adams, The Velvet Underground, and, of course, Taylor Swift.

On Monday night, the former Fleet Foxes singer turned solo artist released covers on SoundCloud of Ryan Adams’ new cover album of Taylor Swift’s megapopular “1989.” Since, the covers have been removed from SoundCloud and the artist’s Facebook promotion of the tracks has also been deleted.

While Swift condoned Adams’ interpretation, there’s no evidence to suggest she was super-excited about yet another male folk musician using her lyrics.

As of Tuesday, both tracks released by Misty, “Blank Space” and “Welcome to New York,” have been removed from SoundCloud, but can still be heard on YouTube.

Swift’s Twitter feed is full of re-tweets singing praises for Adams’ new album, but no mention of the two new Misty covers.

The haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.