‘Finding Dory’ trailer debuts, swims into theaters next June

Just keep swimming until June.

Nemo may be the title character of the 2003 Disney-Pixar movie, “Finding Nemo,” but fans of the animated under-the-sea tale know that Dory, voiced by Ellen Degeneres, stole the show.

Twelve years later, a much anticipated sequel, “Finding Dory,” is ready to be found!

The Ellen Show posted an exclusive trailer for the new film on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and no, you don’t have to speak whale to enjoy all 90 seconds of oceanic animation.

Adventures of America’s favorite forgetful fish return to theaters in June.

Until then, just keep swimming.