20 free songs from Amazon make the end of 2014 a little better.

Taylor Swift’s new album still isn’t streaming, but music lovers on a budget can still indulge in new music.

To get listeners excited for 2015, Amazon released 20 free songs by artists to watch out for in the new year.

The playlist includes Fences’ “Arrows” featuring Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, “One More” by Swedish pop artist Elliphant, and the popular single “Go Buffalo” from Like Swimming‘s 2014 album “Structures”.

Free music is (legally) hard to come by these days — download while you can!