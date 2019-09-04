"Friends" fans, get ready to kick back and snap a selfie on the sitcom's iconic Central Perk couch.

Replicas of the orange couch where Ross (David Schwimmer), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Monica (Courteney Cox), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) could often be found are set to pop up at numerous well-known locations around the globe.

Thirty total replicas are on track to be placed by Warner Bros. Television near landmarks — including the Grand Canyon in Arizona, the London Eye and Rome's Triton Fountain — in honor of the 25th anniversary of the series' premiere.

"The Central Perk sofa is 'going places!' So, take a seat, friends, as Warner Bros. Television Group celebrates the 25th anniversary of 'Friends' by inviting you and your BFFs to snap a pic on the iconic three-seater," Warner Bros. said in a release.

When the re-creation makes its way to New York City, it'll appear at the Empire State Building for a limited time. The couch is also slated to pop up at the Tribeca TV Festival (where an anniversary screening and panel chat will take place Sept. 13) and the "Friends" pop-up exhibit experience.

The couch will remain at the ticketed "Friends" exhibit, at 76 Mercer St., Sept. 7-Oct. 7. Tickets are currently sold out, but organizers tease more may become available.

It'll be at the Empire State Building from Sept. 21-22.

It's all reminiscent of HBO's traveling Iron Throne, which popped up around the world in April in celebration of the final season of "Game of Thrones." Thousands of fans flocked to Fort Totten Park in Queens to wait more than six hours for a few seconds on the throne.

