Global Citizen Week lineup of events announced, featuring Annie Lennox

The events aim to help raise local awareness for extreme poverty.

Global Citizen is expanding beyond its Central Park festival, with details announced Wednesday of the inaugural Global Citizen Week, set to take place throughout the city Sept. 17-23.

The events are timed to coincide with the UN General Assembly and raise local awareness for extreme poverty among other global humanitarian issues.

On Sept. 17, The Riverside Church will host the Rev. Al Sharpton, Forest Whitaker and others for an afternoon entitled “Breaking the Silence: Beyond the Dream.” The 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Beyond Vietnam” speech will be also be commemorated.

Annie Lennox will be presented with the 2017 George Harrison Global Citizen Award on Sept. 18, at NYU’s Skirball Center, to honor the Eurythmics singer’s impact on the world through music and activism.

Also, don’t miss a panel on urban sanitation and child health on Sept. 21 at The Tenement Museum, co-hosted by Global Citizen, Johnson & Johnson and representatives of the government of Australia.

The Global Citizen Festival will take place on Sept. 23.

Visit globalcitizen.org for the full list of events.