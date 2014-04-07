Gwyneth Paltrow on family vacay in Bahamas

The actress shared a pic from the Exuma Islands.

It looks like Gwyneth Paltrow is still enjoying not-so-wedded bliss with Chris Martin and the pair’s two children.

Paltrow, who announced her separation from Martin on March 25, shared a photo on Twitter Monday from the family’s vacation in the Exuma Islands in the Bahamas, where they’ve been staying since the split announcement.

Posting a photo of gorgeous blue-green water on Instagram and Twitter, Paltrow wrote: “No line on the horizon #exumas.”

The 41-year-old actress and the 37-year-old Coldplay frontman announced their break-up after 10 years of marriage in a post on Paltrow’s website, Goop.com, titled “Conscious Uncoupling.”

“It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate,” they wrote.