‘Heart and Lights’ Radio City show postponed to 2015

Members of the Rockettes rehearse “Heart and Lights.” Photo Credit: Queens Historical Society

Less than a week before its scheduled opening night of March 27, Radio City Music Hall’s highly anticipated “Heart and Lights” show has been postponed, all the way to 2015.

The high-tech dance production starring the Rockettes and “state-of-the-art puppetry” announced on its website that it just wasn’t ready to take the stage.

“While we are confident that the final production will be a spectacular, one-of-a-kind show, it has become clear that additional work is needed to deliver the unforgettable experience our guests have come to expect from us,” the announcement says.

Radio City is completely booked May through the Christmas season, so the show could not simply be pushed back a few weeks, as would normally be the solution.

“Tickets ordered for these performances through Ticketmaster Phones or Ticketmaster Online will be automatically credited to the original purchaser’s credit card account. Tickets purchased through a Ticketmaster Outlet or through the Radio City Music Hall Box Office must be returned to the original point of purchase for a refund,” the site says.

New dates have not yet been announced.