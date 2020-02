Coming to HBO this fall: the story of a bike-riding pot dealer in Brooklyn.

“High Maintenance,” which originated as a Vimeo show, was picked up by HBO and will debut as a 30-minute comedy, according to a news release. The six episodes follow “The Guy” as he meets an “eccentric group of characters” while doing his job.

“High Maintenance” was created and written by the married couple Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair, who also stars as “The Guy.”