Hulk Hogan, WWE break ties after audio transcript allegeding Hogan made racist remarks

He says he resigned, they say he was terminated.

The World Wrestling Entertainment cut off all ties with Hulk Hogan on Friday after audio transcript leaked of Hogan allegedly making racist remarks.

The WWE scrubbed most mentions of Hogan on its website and online stories, according to the Wresting News Source. His name was even scrubbed from the Hall of Fame Page.

The WWE made the move after transcripts leaked from a video where Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, is discussing his daughter, Brook Brollea. The transcript was entered into evidence in a $100 million libel lawsuit between Hogan and Gawker Media, and apparently is transcribed from a 2008 sex tape between Hogan and Heather Clem. The sealed transcripts were first published by the National Enquirer and RadarOnline.

According to the transcripts, Hogan uses the n-word several times and says he is a “racist, to a point.” He also suggested his daugher’s career was financed by a “black billionaire.”

Hogan apologized for the remarks in a statement to People. “This is not who I am,” Hogan said in the statement. “I am disappointed with myself that I used language that is offensive and inconsistent with my own beliefs.”

Hogan and his lawyer said he resigned, but the WWE said in a statement that they severed all ties. “WWE terminated its contract with Terry Bollea (a.k.a. Hulk Hogan). WWE is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide,” they said in a statement.