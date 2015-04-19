Tribeca after parties bring out serious star power

Star power was out in full force for some spectacular Tribeca Film Festival after parties

Tribeca Film Festival was in full force this weekend, and that meant parties, and lots of them.

Here’s a rundown of some hot after party buzz.

On Friday, Dakota Fanning was spotted at STK in Meatpacking for the “Franny” cast dinner. She dazzled in a red dress and bejeweled Prada shoes. Theo James looked dapper at the dinner as well, arriving with a few friends and sporting some very sexy scruff.

On Saturday night, at the “Tumbledown” after party also at STK, Jason Sudeikis stayed throughout the night, drinking Blue Moons and talking to the guests at the party. His co-star, Rebecca Hall, arrived late and looked stunning in a plum pantsuit.

Mr. Sudeikis and fiancée, the lovely Olivia Wilde, also were spotted together Friday night.

The two celebrated Wilde’s film “Meadowland” at the after party, at Dream Downtown Hotel.