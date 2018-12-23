Joe Iconis, ‘Be More Chill’ songwriter, creating punk jukebox musical

Iconis developing punk jukebox musical

Songwriter Joe Iconis, who will make his Broadway debut in the spring with the teen sci-fi musical “Be More Chill,” is at work on the book and arrangements for a jukebox musical titled “Punk Rock Girl,” which will include hit songs by female artists and female-fronted bands including Pat Benatar, Blondie, Avril Lavigne, Pink and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. “The point of punk is that it’s music for everyone – it’s a party for people who aren’t polished, who aren’t perfect. It’s about finding your passion and not being ashamed of your inner weirdo,” Iconis said in a statement.

‘Hair’ composer Galt MacDermot dies at 89

Just one day shy of his 90th birthday, Galt MacDermot, the versatile Canadian-American composer who lived in Staten Island and was best known for the rock musical “Hair,” died last Monday. MacDermot’s work following “Hair” included “Two Gentlemen of Verona” (which pulled an upset victory at the Tony Awards over “Follies”), the underrated folk opera “The Human Comedy” and the puzzling flops “Via Galactica” and “Dude.” A live television production of “Hair” (helmed by Diane Paulus, who directed the 2009 Broadway revival) will be broadcast on NBC in the spring.

Adam Pascal to join ‘Pretty Woman’

Adam Pascal will return to the Nederlander Theatre (where he originated the role of Roger in “Rent” more than two decades ago) to play heartthrob Edward Lewis in the musical “Pretty Woman” for a single week (Jan. 15 to 20) during Andy Karl’s time off. Pascal’s most recent Broadway credits include the musicals “Something Rotten!” and “Disaster.” Since opening to mixed reviews over the summer, “Pretty Woman” has been doing solid business at the box office.

City Center announces 2019 Encores! Off-Center season

The three musicals comprising City Center’s 2019 Encores! Off-Center season (which is dedicated to exploring Off-Broadway musicals of the past) this summer will include an updated version of the 1977 revue “Working” (which contains songs by Stephen Schwartz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Taylor and others), the experimental 1965 musical “Promenade” (which has lyrics and book by the late Maria Irene Fornes and Stephen Sondheim’s “Road Show” (which premiered at the Public Theater in 2008 to a muted reception). “These three shows represent a status update on the American Dream. How are we defining success and freedom these days and who in this country has access to them,” artistic director Anne Kauffman said in a statement.

Spotted …

Alicia Silverstone at “Clueless” … Paula Abdul at “Come From Away” … Hugh Jackman, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Anne Hathaway, Jon Hamm, Magic Johnson and Spike Lee at “To Kill a Mockingbird” … Oprah Winfrey at “American Son.”