John Oliver to perform at MSG benefit

The “Garden of Laughs” just got a whole lot funnier.

The “Garden of Laughs” just got a whole lot funnier.

The comedy benefit for the Garden of Dreams foundation has added John Oliver to their all-star lineup, announced Madison Square Garden Entertainment yesterday.

Dane Cook, Lewis Black and Bill Burr are among the big names scheduled to join Oliver for the March 28 fundraiser, which benefits children overwhelmed by illness, poverty and homelessness.

Tickets to see the “Last Week Tonight Show” host in action are available through MSG, Ticketmaster and the Garden of Laughs website.