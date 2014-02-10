Julia Roberts’s sister found dead in apparent overdose

Julia Roberts’ half sister was found dead Sunday from an apparent drug overdose. The family of Nancy Motes, 37, told …

The family of Nancy Motes, 37, told People Magazine Mondaythat the sibling of the “Pretty Woman” actress and actor Eric Roberts was found in her Los Angeles home but didn’t give more details about her alleged overdose.

“There is no official report from the coroner’s office yet. The family is both shocked and devastated,” the family said in a statement. Motes, who had gastric bypass surgery in 2010, was public with the media about her inner demons that stemmed not only from her obesity but also living in the shadow of her famous sister.

“When you’re in a family of very, very exceptionally beautiful people it’s intimidating,” she told the Sun, in England, last year.

Motes’s death came a week after actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, 46, who had a long history with drug abuse, died of an apparent heroin overdose in his West Village apartment.