Justin Bieber arrested for allegedly crashing his ATV into mini van in Canada

Justin Bieber was arrested near his hometown in Canada over the weekend after allegedly getting into a crash with a mini van while riding his ATV, authorities said Tuesday.

Bieber, who was in Canada with on/off girlfriend Selena Gomez, allegedly crashed into the van shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, said Perth County OPP Constable Kees Wijnands. Bieber, 20, then allegedly got into an argument with its occupant.

Bieber was charged with dangerous driving and assault, Wijnands said, both criminal code charges in Canada. Bieber, who lives in California, was released with “a promise to appear” in court on Sept. 29, he said.

Bieber was riding the ATV just east of Stratford, where he grew up, Wijnands said.

The town is about 90 minutes west of Toronto.

Bieber and Selena Gomez were there for a “peaceful retreat,” <NO1>that was “unfortunately disrupted by the unwelcome presence of paparazzi,” <NO>said his lawyer, Brian H. Greenspan, in a statement.

Gomez and Bieber have had a rocky, on/off relationship for several years.

“Mr. Bieber and Ms. Gomez have fully cooperated in the police investigation,” he said. “We are hopeful that this matter will be quickly resolved.”

This wasn’t the first time Bieber has had trouble with the law for an alleged driving incident.

In January Bieber was arrested for allegedly driving drunk while drag racing in Miami. Bieber’s troubles continued in July when he was arrested forpelting a neighbor’s California home with eggs.