Yeezy for President!

Yeezy takes over the White House in 2020? This is no VMA joke.

The MTV VMA’s never disappoint viewers with the most entertaining performances and speeches. This year, the highlight of the night was delivered by none other than VMA veteran rapper Kanye West.

After accepting the Video Vanguard award from presenter Taylor Swift, West’s speech brought us back to that classic “Imma let you finish” moment. The “All Day” rapper started his 10-minute acceptance speech with what sounded like an apology for past antics which turned into accusing MTV of running infamous footage to boost ratings then he urged people to “listen to the kids, bro,” because children are the future.

The self-proclaimed fashion guru wrapped up with his announcement to run for U.S. president in 2020.

Thanks to West, “Listen to the kids, bro!” may very well be the phrase of 2015.

Watch the full speech here