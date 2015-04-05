Kim Kardashian celebrates Easter with North

Kim K gave the Easter Bunny a run for his money.

Well, it looks like Kim Kardashian had a very ‘hoppy’ Easter!

Over the holiday weekend, Kardashian, 34, uploaded a sweet photo of her preparing Easter treats at the table.

As for what was at the table of treats? The photo showed flowers, plastic eggs, paint and dye and jelly beans to top it all off, with the caption, “Easter prep!”

Aww, that’s so sweet! Seriously!

Last week, Kardashian posted photos of her daughter, North West, going on an Easter egg hunt.

Who knew Kim K. was so into Easter? It’s so cute! We approve.