Kim Kardashian to wear Vera Wang wedding gown: report

Kardashian has also gone through months of dieting and exercise, the report says.

Kim Kardashian may once again turn to designer pal Vera Wang for her wedding gown needs.

According to RadarOnline.com, Kardashian will make a “huge, chic fashion statement” in a dress by Wang, who designed three dresses for Kardashian’s 2011 nuptials to NBA player Kris Humphries.

To “be in the best possible shape” when she says “I do” to Kanye West, the reality star and mama of one has gone through months of “grueling diet and exercise,” according to the site.

Kardashian, 33, and West, 36, are set to tie the knot in Europe this weekend.