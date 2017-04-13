Kimmel spoofs United with safety video after passenger forcibly removed

Kimmel spoofed the airline with his own take on its safety policies.

United’s latest safety video is pretty unfriendly, and that’s probably because it’s a skit Jimmy Kimmel released to mock the airline after Sunday’s viral encounter in which a passenger was forcibly removed from an overbooked flight.

Kimmel spoofed the airline with his own take on its safety policies after video posted to social media showed the passenger being dragged off the plane at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago with a bloodied face.

The safety skit paints the “friendly skies” as one airline you really don’t want to mess with.

“We’re United Airlines. You do what we say, when we say, and there won’t be a problem, capiche,” a flight attendant with a forced smile plastered on her face says during the brutally honest clip. “Give us a problem and we’ll drag your ass off the plane.”

United removed the unidentified man seen in the viral video from the plane after informing passengers that four seats were needed for employees. When no one volunteered to give up their seats and accept compensation, passengers were randomly selected. Security took action after the man refused to leave. One of the officers seen in the video was placed on leave on Monday, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

United CEO Oscar Munoz released a statement via Twitter on Monday calling the incident an “upsetting” event. “I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers,” the statement read, which Kimmel deemed to be “corporate b.s. speak.”

“Just like we re-accommodated El Chapo out of Mexico,” he said. Munoz issued an apology on Tuesday, saying United takes “full responsibility and we will work to make it right.”

The passenger will likely sue the company, his attorney said.

Kimmel, naturally, wasn’t the only celebrity to respond to the incident. George Takei and Chrissy Teigen were just a few who took to Twitter to express their shock.

“Since they’re dragging old Asian guys off of planes these days, be ready with your mobile devices to watch my performance,” Takei wrote on Tuesday.

“Cannot wait to use ‘I will re-accommodate your ass’ in my next flight,” Teigen wrote.

With Reuters