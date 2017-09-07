Lady Gaga Netflix documentary sees her through return to The Bitter End

Lady Gaga’s new Netflix documentary will follow the singer through intimate, personal moments in her life, so it’s only natural that it includes a trip to her hometown.

The Bitter End, the Greenwich Village bar where Gaga performed as an unsigned act before the release of her first album in 2008, is featured in the “Five Foot Two” trailer, released this week. Though we only get a flash of the scene — a mob-like crowd lining the sidewalk in front of Duane Reade, held back by security fences as they scream for Mother Monster — it’s clear the doc plans to head back to last October, when the singer put on a surprise performance at the joint during her Bud Light x Lady Gaga Dive Bar Tour.

A quick shot of Gaga removing her pink hat and holding back tears as she takes a bow on the bar’s balcony follows the cheering crowd in the trailer.

The intimate show had a few celebrity attendees (Robert De Niro, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson) and the singer took her performance onto the balcony for an encore over Bleecker Street for the fans who couldn’t nab tickets.

Netflix hasn’t yet provided more info into how much of the show we’ll see in the doc, but the appearance leaves room for a potential backstage chat with Gaga.

The documentary, slated for Sept. 22 release, will follow a year in Gaga’s life, through her July 2016 breakup with Taylor Kinney and the road to the Super Bowl.