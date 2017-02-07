Lady Gaga to appear on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ premiere

“Drag Race” fans, the moment you’ve been waiting for has finally arrived.

Yaass, queens! Mother Monster and Mama Ru are finally joining forces on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

After countless Lady Gaga impressions on “Snatch Game,” and plenty of Gaga-inspired looks spotted on the runway, it’s about time the “Joanne” singer makes her own appearance on the show.

Logo announced Tuesday that the native New Yorker will be making a jaw-dropping appearance as a judge on the premiere of the ninth season, coming to a TV near you on March 24 at 8 p.m. on VH1.

The promo video, posted to Logo’s site on Tuesday, shows Gaga in the “Drag Race” workroom.

The singer also took to Twitter to share the announcement, adding some lines from her song “Born This Way.”

“The time has come! I’m joining the girls on the season premiere of @RuPaulsDragRace! #DontBeADrag #JustBeAQueen 👑,” she tweeted.

This RuPaul-Gaga collaboration is far from a new idea. Back in 2013, Gaga tweeted at RuPaul asking to appear on the show.

“Can I PLEASE be a judge on drag race! @RuPaul I started out in these club[s], these women taught me how to serve,” the singer tweeted.

Well, Gaga, wishes do come true.

The singer also teamed up with RuPaul in 2013 for a duet of her song “Fashion!” from her album “Artpop.” The performance was part of an ABC special, “Lady Gaga & the Muppets’ Holiday Spectacular.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” will feature four New York contestants looking to win the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.