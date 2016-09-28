Lin-Manuel Miranda to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

The man behind “Hamilton” will take the SNL stage on Oct. 8.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is returning to the New York stage! Sort of. The “Hamilton” creator is NBC-bound to host “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 8, the second episode of the sketch show’s new season. It’ll be the star’s first time hosting the show.

“I … have a bit of a week next week,” Miranda, 36, tweeted on Wednesday, with a link to the “SNL” lineup, which also includes Twenty One Pilots as the episode’s musical guest.

“SNL” returns Oct. 1, where “Suicide Squad’s” Margot Robbie will make her hosting debut and The Weeknd will perform as musical guest. The show airs Saturday nights on NBC at 11:30 p.m.