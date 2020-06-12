Little Penguins head to the Bronx in newest episode of ‘The Zoo’

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On the newest episode of Animal Planet’s “The Zoo,” some aquatic feathered friends will join the Bronx Zoo.

Seven new penguins are joining the Bronx Zoo family from the New England Aquarium in Boston to help jumpstart a new breeding program. Called Little Penguins, the penguins are temperate weather penguins who don’t enjoy the cold as much as other species of penguins.

The episode shows the penguins make their journey to New York City. Members of the New England Aquarium crew stick around to help the penguins get acclimated to their new home, and later join the rest of the penguins at the Bronx Zoo.

The new episode of “The Zoo” will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on June 13. Catch a sneak peek of the episode below.