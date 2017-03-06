Logo’s ‘Fire Island’ reality show features NYC-based cast members

If Fire Island is known for anything aside from its endless shoreline and exclusive beach homes, it’s most definitely the Pines, a stretch of hotels, bars and clubs popular among the LGBTQ community. So naturally, the summer locale is the site of Logo’s new reality show, “Fire Island.”

The unscripted show, from Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions, follows a group of six men as they spend the summer searching for romance while partying and hanging out in a beachfront home. Three of the cast members made the trek out to Long Island from New York City to film the show last summer.

“For three months out of the year, this small stretch of land just east of New York becomes the gay mecca — cocktails, sunshine, boys,” Cheyenne Parker, an entrepreneur and model, said in the show’s new trailer.

“It’s a gay Disneyland, y’all,” another cast member, Patrick McDonald, added.

Get to know the three NYC-based guys before the drama-packed season premieres this spring.

Jorge Bustillos: Formerly a Venezuela-based doctor, Jorge dumped his boyfriend and career to make the move to New York City and work as a marketing strategist. To him, Fire Island is “paradise.”

Justin Russo: This “established NYC artist” hopes his time away will help stir up some inspiration. Justin is one of the few in the house making the trip with a boyfriend.

Brandon Osorio: You’ll get to witness Brandon’s very first Fire Island summer when the show premieres. The 21-year-old NYU student is the youngest in the house.