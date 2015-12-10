Spotify lists New Yorkers’ Top 10 songs of 2015

Most of the top radio and billboard artists landed on the list.

Countless New Yorkers wear headphones to make subway rides more tolerable or cancel out excessive honking from passing taxis.

Now, thanks to Spotify, we know exactly what they’ve been listening to.

The digital music service released the top 10 songs listened to by New Yorkers in 2015, and it’s no surprise that many of the top radio and billboard hits appear on the list.1.Major Lazer — “Lean On (feat. MØ & DJ Snake)”

2. Fetty Wap — “Trap Queen”

3. The Weeknd — “Can’t Feel My Face”

4. Jack Ü, Skrillex, Diplo — “Where Are Ü Now

(with Justin Bieber)”

5. Drake — “Hotline Bling”

6. Justin Bieber — “What Do You Mean?”

7. The Weeknd — “The Hills”

8. OMI — “Cheerleader — Felix Jaehn Remix Radio Edit”

9. The Weeknd — “Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)”

10. Mark Ronson — “Uptown Funk”