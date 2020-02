NBC announced on Thursday two upcoming “Saturday Night Live” hosts. Michael Keaton will host the show for his third time …

NBC announced on Thursday two upcoming “Saturday Night Live” hosts.

Michael Keaton will host the show for his third time on April 4, with Carly Rae Jepsen set to take the stage as the musical act.

And Taraji P. Henson will make her hosting debut on April 11, with Mumford & Sons as the musical guest.

We’ll be tuning in for both of them, for sure.