ATEEZ show goes on at Citi Field despite delay caused by thunderstorms

South Korean all-stars ATEEZ hit a home run at Citi Field Saturday night with a showstopping performance that neither rain, lightning, nor extreme heat could stop them from electrifying the arena.

The forecast for Aug. 4 seemed grim for ATEEZ fans—affectionately known as ATINY—as foreboding rainclouds and the rumble of thunder encroached upon the home of the Mets. Inspired by the group’s music videos, thousands of ATINY dressed in cowboy hats, pirate suits, and even pinned fake money to themselves while braving both the extreme heat and periodic downpours. At one point the faithful were even forced to take shelter beneath the 7-train station’s overpass amidst a particularly heavy deluge – still, their dedication never wavered.

Tolkitea, 30, huddled outside of Citi Field fanning herself, unable to get up from the sidewalk under the pressure of the severe temperature and humidity. However, the thick almost unbearable air did not wipe the pure elation from the Rhode Island native’s flushed face when she talked about ATEEZ and what they mean to her.

“They are so authentic about who they are…They are community and inspiration to me. I hadn’t drawn for years. I went to art school, and I got art burnout and then went into the corporate world, and it sucks away your soul. And you think wow maybe I don’t want to do what I love again, and then ATEEZ went on tour, and I started to draw again making freebies [for other fans,]” Tolkitea said, crediting ATEEZ for igniting her artistic spark once again.

The day started off with an eventful afternoon block party that began with blue skies and sunshine as Mr. and Mrs. Met showed off their best “Crazy form” outside of the stadium, along with supporters distributing their artwork, fan-made freebees, trading photocards, and filming dance challenges. Nevertheless, as the time drew closer to the stadium opening its doors (6 p.m.), ominous rain clouds unleashed a downpour that delayed the concert for about two hours.

ATINY’s sheer dedication to ATEEZ rivaled that of a United States Postal worker neither buckets of rainfall nor the extreme heat deterred them from seeing their favorite band. They grabbed garbage bags, huddled under umbrellas, and took shelter beneath clothing and small alcoves as they awaited the fate of their concert to be announced by Citi Field representatives.

Drenched in a combination of sweat and rain, the fans spirits would not dampen as they sang and chanted ATEEZ’s name until at 9:30 p.m., when the thunder ceased, and music began to blare from the speakers preparing a jam-packed stadium for an unforgettable night.

Rising from the water-slicked stage in a cloud of smoke, the eight members of ATEEZ (housed by

KQ Entertainment) HONGJOONG, SEONGHWA, YUNHO, YEOSANG, SAN, MINGI, WOOYOUNG and JONGHO stepped onto the stage taking in the sight of thousands of adoring supporters waving their glowing light sticks for the second stadium performance in the United States.

“New York thank you so much for waiting so long. A little rain can’t stop us,” HONGJOONG, ATEEZ’s Captain, said.

Perhaps it was the long wait in extreme weather conditions, but many of ATINY let out tears and shouts of joy as ATEEZ rode on the stage like true “Pirate Kings.”

Emotions were running high for the members of ATEEZ as well, as SEONGHWA shared a heartfelt speech about how precious life after the passing of his grandparents.

“I used to think our time was eternal. I have believed in moments that will be remembered far away than eternity. But through a few goodbyes, I’ve learned that life isn’t forever. Saying this because we still have time. So, this life is too precious. So don’t live a life of hating and jealousy on each other Take care and love one another. Don’t save the word I love you…To let go of the sorrows, to cry when I have to, I will walk and wake up no matter what pain I get, I’m going to save myself. I desperately hope that you all become a star in someone. I can do it. You are already my stars,” SEONGHWA said.

Twenty-seven-year-old Wanya Beeks shared that this raw honesty and encouragement are what helped her through suicide and depression. Pushing her walker aside, Beeks spoke candidly on ATEEZ’s ability to connect with fans while also sharing the pain they have experienced. She even went as far as to say they saved her life.

“ATEEZ for me is like a whole different galaxy. They are my earth, my kings, my family, the loves of my life,” Beeks said. “I’ve been dealing with depression and suicide thoughts since I was in first grade. ATEEZ made the song ‘Sunrise’ and it brought me out of my depression. I have really bad anxiety too, so any time I feel that I play ‘Sunrise’ and it helps me. It motivates me to love myself and to feel better about the things that I love.”

“It’s very inspiring to see just a different group come together and make such beautiful music,” Beeks added.

ATEEZ has set the bar high, not just for K-Pop artists, but the music industry as a whole. Since their debut in 2018, they have released 10 chart-topping albums, won numerous awards, became the first K-Pop male group to headline Coachella, and now have performed in two United States stadiums.

These history makers inspire Malaya Salcedo, an Asian woman struggling to make a name for herself in the art industry. Salcedo says their success is one for the Asian community and emphasizes that representation matters.

“There music grounded me and made it easier when I just got back from studying abroad and everything was just happening so fast. It was comfort and it was a sense of home,” Salcedo said. “I am a painter and seeing their representation and break the glass ceiling over and over again and making sure it’s representative no matter what industry they work in, it’s inspiring to see. I want to aim more because they didn’t stop when people said [ATEEZ] couldn’t do it.”

That passion and determination that so many love about ATEEZ was on full display Saturday night. Perhaps it was a combination of frustration with the storm, appreciation to perform in another stadium, but the level of intensity and fierceness was at an all-time high for the young men.

Before the stroke of midnight, due to city rules, the fair princes of pop were forced to bid fans farewell, closing the evening with thunderous applause and a spectacular firework display.

ATEEZ has only two shows on their world tour in the United States: Chicago on Aug. 10 and 11.