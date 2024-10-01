Global Citizen Festival recap: Using music to drive global issues

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Global Citizen Festival – a “rockstar” filled evening with performances from top artists like Post Malone and Lisa held Saturday in Central Park – may have been an event to fight poverty, inequity and climate change, but attendees had one more issue to contend with: Mother Nature.

As rain swept over 60,000 people gathered on the Great Lawn, nothing could dampen the spirit of the movement to end poverty, promote equality and promote sustainability. The rain-soaked 12th Global Citizen Campaign edition resulted in $1 billion in commitments to defeat such global issues.

The all-star lineup of today’s hitmakers was a nice (if soggy) bonus.

Brazilian DJ Alok started warming up the scenario with a mix of electronic music for Benson Boone, who eventually would perform “Slow it Down.” The rising pop star who began his career through TikTok also played his summer hit “Beautiful Things,” as he astonished people with his high vocals. Boone said goodbye to his fans by sending a message to take meaningful action.

“There are millions of people all around this world that are going through things you have no idea,” said Boone, who wore his iconic Adidas samba in red. “One person doing one thing can’t do a lot, but all of us doing one thing can.”

Jelly Roll filled in next, singing “Son of a Sinner.” The southern boy, who visited Central Park for the first time, played “Wild Ones,” featuring Jessie Murph, and then he’d address mental health awareness while performing “I Am Not Okay.”

The British artist Raye, dressing in a beige crystal-embellished halter, illuminated the stage, interpreting “Oscar Winning Tears.” Along with a jazz orchestra in the background and lying on the stage’s floor, she sang “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World.”

During the festival’s second half, the flavor of Puerto Rican music reached the great lawns as Rauw Alejandro played salsa music, covering “Tú Con Él” by Frankie Ruiz. Rauw, who performed in VMAs in early September, ended his participation at the Global Citizen with his last two songs, “Touching the Sky” and “Todo de Ti.”

The fans’ long wait for Blackpink’s member, Lisa, was worth it since they listened to her unreleased song, “Moonlit Floor.”

“To all my amazing lilies from all around the world, I love you so much,” said the Thai rapper. “The next song is not released yet, but I’ll be performing it for the first time just for you.”

Doja Cat, who joined the citizen festival to help people in areas of conflict and crisis, played material from Amala’s album “Tia Tamera” and eventually sang her 2020 hit “Say So.” Doja finalized with “Paint The Town Red.”

Hugh Jackman, the event host, also appeared between sets and introduced 90-year-old primatologist Jade Goodall. The world leader, known for being an adventurer in the world of chimpanzees, reflected on natural disasters.

“I’m sorry that some of you have got wet,” she said. “But I think everybody can be thankful that was not in Florida or Georgia with [a hurricane] which has devastated people’s lives.”

Opening for Post Malone, the unexpected and delightful performance of Chris Martin from Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, playing “Yellow,” “Shape of You,” and “Viva La Vida,” left the crowd pleasantly surprised and thrilled.

‘Posty’ closed the Citizen Festival with songs from his country album F—1Trillion. The Western rapper walked out the stage without shoes, playing “I Had Some Help,” “Rockstar,” and the last festival’s song, “Sunflower.”