K-Pop rockstar KINO talks solo career and telling his truth at the top of the Empire State Building

amNewYork Metro exclusively followed K-Pop soloist KINO as he returned to the Big Apple last week, where as a child, he dreamed of becoming a star and is now embarking on his solo world tour.

KINO is a man of many talents with a rockstar personality, a witty sense of humor, and killer dance moves. Ahead of the soloist’s world tour, amNewYork Metro followed his emotional journey as he climbed to the top of the Empire State Building, where he shouted from the rooftop, quite literally, about his world tour and new sing, “Skyfall.” It is at this Big Apple staple that he spoke with amNewYork Metro about his career, dreams, and inspirations.

For over 15 years, KINO has been forging a path to becoming a K-Pop idol. It was a journey fraught with endless hours of training and personal sacrifices, all occurring with a constant cloud of fear hovering over him, not knowing whether or not he’d actually be able to debut on stage.

KINO recalls visiting the Empire State Building in 2010 at the tender age of 11, already training to become an idol, wondering what his future might hold.

“I prayed on the top of the [Empire State Building] about becoming a great singer. I want to debut, and now I’ve come here again as an artist,” KINO, 26, said.

Looking out into the city skyline atop the Empire State Building’s 106th-floor spire, taking in the majestic sparkle of skyscrapers and buzzing traffic, KINO smiled proudly like a climber who had reached the summit of his dreams.

“I am proud of myself,” Kino told amNewYork Metro, after he screamed out into the city streets for the world to check out his new single “Skyfall.”

While KINO is still cultivating his artistic empire, his success can be credited to his steadfast dedication to his craft and the support of his team. When he debuted with boy group PENTAGON in 2016, he was with a large company. However, now, to expand his career as a soloist, KINO created his label NAKED in 2023. Through this journey as an individual artist, he was able to dig deep into his life and unearth his truth.

“I was a little scared before I established my company and became a solo artist. Many people helped me, and because of them, I can be brave. I am grateful to have them around me,” KINO said.

“I love to do both. I’m good at being a member of PENTAGON and I am also a soloist. But as a soloist, I want to tell more individual stories,” KINO added.

With a focus on genuine, relatable stories, KINO’s first EP, “If this love, I want a refund,” focused on relationships between family, friends, and lovers. This brutal honesty on the complexities of love and life resonated with fans so much so that it was ranked as the second-highest new entry on the Worldwide iTunes album chart and lauded as “the diary of our lives.”

“I am trying to put all of my emotions into the songs and the lyrics so the audience can relate to my songs,” KINO said. “What I am focusing on is to be honest. I want to put a hundred percent honest thoughts into my songs, not fictional ones.”

KINO’s first EP focused on relationships and the stories surrounding his personal experiences and those of his friends; however, his latest work delves even deeper.

“Now I’m focused on my personal emotions…All the tracks have different stories; one will be about my family and friends. The other ones will be about my anxiety, pressure, and depression. I’m making a lot of different stories about my thinking,” KINO said.

Throughout the years, the dark side of being a K-Pop idol has been documented — known to be riddled with isolation, extreme restrictions on personal life, burnout, and mistreatment. Toxic fans constantly pressure artists to not just succeed but to live an unrealistic life, far too often setting them up for failure. KINO has been navigating through this world, holding tight to his truth, and despite every aspect of his life being judged, as every idol or celebrity must undergo, he loves being an artist and connecting with his fans.

“It feels amazing. [The fans] are what made me keep going in this idol life. I believe that so many people know that idol life is not that easy. Of course, it’s hard, but I feel like it has made me stronger,” KINO said.

“What motivates me is seeing my fans, seeing their reactions, their feedback, comments that say ‘KINO is amazing, KINO is the best dancer,’ it’s these compliments that kept me going,” KINO added.

KINO shared that he is humbled by fans expressing their gratitude for his music, some describing it as a lifeline in times of need. While these praises make him feel that he is not worthy, they make him work even harder when creating songs. He has even used social media to connect with his supporters, particularly dance challenges.

“It’s important to give and take. If we take from my fans, from our fans, we have to give them more. That’s very important,” KINO said.

KINO believes that becoming an idol was his destiny. He had always yearned to be a singer, but he remembers that his passionate fire to become an idol was ignited by a BIG BANG performance. The booming sound system and the electricity of the stage enticed him into a field of work that would change his life forever.

“They were shining on the stage. I loved their eyes when they interacted with their fans. I thought that looked so beautiful,” KINO recalled.

Now as a performer, there are many artists KINO looks to as sources of inspiration. But what catches his eye are the perfect imperfections, those who have made mistakes but get back up. Citing Justin Bieber as a source of inspiration, KINO finds the pop star’s perseverance commendable. KINO hopes to emulate this strength and harness his talents as a source of comfort for those who listen to his music.

“I just loved his music and dancing and his look, but now I really like him as a person that’s very important as an artist, like telling the stories about me with honest feelings and thinking,” KINO shared.

On Sunday, KINO kicked off his world tour “I Think, I Think Too Much,” at the Lower East Side’s Bowery Ballroom with an electrifying performance steeped in honesty and love. It is raw and truthful exploration of his mind and heart.

Snowfall and slippery city streets did not dampen his fans’ spirits, as hundreds clamored to watch KINO perform their favorite hits and a few unreleased songs.

“I am so happy to be here again,” KINO said with the promise to return again.

KINO’s next tour stop is Boston on Jan. 21, followed by shows in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Seattle, culminating in Los Angeles throughout January.