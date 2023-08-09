Local bands to take Coney Island stage at Queer Clown Bat Mitzvah show

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Coney Island is continuing its tradition of unique offerings with a one-of-a-kind show next weekend.

Music of Curiosities is keeping the summer going with its upcoming show, Queer Clown Bat Mitzvah. The show is described as not just a party, but a celebration of all things identity, Judaism, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Hosted by Pink Velvet Witch, the show will include a lineup of live music in the Shooting Gallery Arts Annex. Among those performing during the show include Theophobia, 95 Bulls, and Maggie McMuffin. The show will also feature an appearance from queer Rabbi Rachel Grant Meyer, who will be offering insights into the significance of identity and acceptance.

Queer Clown Bat Mitzvah kicks off at 8 p.m. on Aug. 19. Those who attend that are under 18 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or adult. Tickets to the show are $20 and are available at www.coneyisland. com/event/moc081923.

The Coney Island Shooting Gallery Arts Annex is located at 1214 Surf Ave.