Local rock band to play their first New York City show since pre-COVID next week

A beloved local band is playing their first live show in New York City since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Brennan and the Bigfeet are making their big return on Dec. 5 for a show called “Atomic Werewolf Christmas.” The band will take the stage at Jonathan Toubin’s esteemed Ridgewood venue bar and restaurant TV Eye at 7 p.m. that night.

Also playing that night will be the Wavy Award Winning new wave band Theophobia as well as indie rockers Willis Willis and Tommy Volume.

“When American Werewolf In London and The Howling impregnated National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and the works of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Atomic Werewolf Xmas was born! 12/5/22, let’s celebrate with merriment, music, and a live werewolf transformation!” said Brennan.

Outside of the band, Brennan serves as a composer, production manager, music supervisor and actor on the streaming service Shudder’s series “The Last Drive with Joe Bob Briggs.” Since the show’s premiere in 2018, Brennan has written, produced and performed more than 30 musical numbers with renowned horror host Joe Bob Briggs as well as with his band and several guests, including wrestler Chris Jericho, Tim Cappello (The Lost Boys), H6LLB6ND6R (Hellbender), and Ace Von Johnson (LA Guns). Brennan has also worked on several projects for Troma Entertainment.

Tickets are $10 and are available on tinyurl.com/ AtomicWerewolfChristmas. For more information on Brennan, follow him on Twitter @badtechno.