Music legends gather in New York City for the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

The legends behind some of music’s greatest hits gathered for the 53rd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner Thursday at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel.

The red carpet oozed with legendary talents like Steely Dan, R.E.M., Timberland, SZA, Diane Warren, and a select few who were among those selected to be honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 13, with the goal of preserving their legacy and their dedication to cultivating new talent through workshops, scholarships and other initiatives.

Diane Warren is a name that carries the weight of decades of prestige after earning her Emmy, Grammy, Billboard Songwriters, Oscar and Academy honorary awards. For a writer who has been nominated about 15 times for an Oscar, she is still bright-eyed and passionate about music and humbled to receive the Johnny Mercer Award (SZA received the Hal David Starlight Award.)

“It’s pretty f**cking awesome! The Johnny Mercer Award is a pretty big f**cking deal to be in the same sentence as one of the greatest songwriters that has ever lived. That’s pretty cool. It’s the biggest award in the biggest night for songwriters,” Warren told amNewYork Metro.

Known for hits “You Asked Me To” (famously sung by Celine Dion and Patti LaBelle), and “Don’t Turn Around” (performed by eight artists like Ace Base and Tina Turner), Warren says that while it’s great to appreciate the past work, she makes sure to keep heading forward toward the future.

“I look ahead,” Warren said, smiling as she rushed into the Songwriters Award ceremony.

Four members of R.E.M. even reunited for the momentous occasion to both perform and be inducted. Each of these songwriters shared how important it was for them to be recognized for the thing that is crucial in their lives.

“I’m a songwriter, I started writing songs since I was 14. I wrote one last week. This is really a huge honor to be acknowledged for something that is really a core part of my life,” Peter Buck of R.E.M. said.

Mike Mills of R.E.M. wholeheartedly agreed that songwriting is simply written in his DNA.

“We are songwriters first and foremost and so to be honored for the songwriting and not the success or how famous we got anything that really means a lot. I love music. I am a fanboy. For someone to acknowledge the music and the songs that we wrote that means a lot,” Mills said.

While Mills can nostalgically look back on his hits, it’s the ones that some consider deep cuts that hold a special place in his heart.

“‘Losing my Religion’ was such a weird song. It should never have become a hit and it did. That’s kind of thrilling for all of us,” Mills said. “A lot of the songs I like that we wrote are songs that were not big hits. Like a song called ‘Electron blue’ I love. A song called ‘Electrolite’ I love. A song called ‘E-Bow the Letter.’ There are more album tracks, then his songs. It’s not really for radio.”

Timberland brought his entire family for his induction and when amNewYork Metro asked how felt to be at the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he offered a wide smile, spread his arms out and proudly said “I’m here! [It means] everything!”

“It feels beautiful,” Timberland said, and advised younger artists to stay consistent with their work.

Missy Elliot, who’s worked span decades with Timberland was the artist to induct him. During his acceptance speech he thanked her for helping to uplift his career since he often wondered why he didn’t earn awards, despite those in the industry respecting him greatly.

“Thank you for giving me a seat at the table. I’ve been waiting a long time,” Timberland said in his speech.