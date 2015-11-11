‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2’ trailer is HERE

Finally, a wedding you actually want to be invited to.

After a long fourteen-year hiatus, Toula Portokalos and her big fat Greek family are officially returning to the big screen.

‘The Today Show’ debuted the trailer for the much-anticipated “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2″ on Nov. 11 and it looks almost as good (and quotable) as the original.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” hits theaters on March 25, 2016.

With “Finding Dory” (i.e. “Finding Nemo 2”) premiering in June 2016, it looks like next year will finally bring on some sequels worth watching.