Neil Patrick Harris celebrates partner David Burtka’s birthday

JULIE GORDON
June 3, 2014
NPH has had a lot to celebrate lately.

With a Tony nomination for “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and the new movie “A Million Ways to Die in the West,” Neil Patrick Harris has had a lot to celebrate lately, but on Monday night the festivities were centered on Harris’ partner, David Burtka.

The pair and a group of 10 friends celebrated Burtka’s 39th birthday at Upstairs at Beauty & Essex over glasses of rosé and sauvignon blanc and a variety of dishes like grilled cheese-and-tomato soup dumplings.

According to a spy, the dads of 3-year-old twins “enjoyed their night off from their fatherly duties but were constantly keeping an eye on the clock to relieve their babysitter at midnight.”

