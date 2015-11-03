New Justin Bieber interview: ‘I’m never going to stop loving’ ex Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber says he can’t get over ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez — just take a listen to his new album, “Purpose.”

And Bieber, 21, is unabashed about his existing feelings for Gomez, 25. In an interview airing on “Access Hollywood” Tuesday, when asked by host Billy Bush how many songs are written about his ex — given the theme of romance in many of the 13 tracks — Bieber says, “A lot of it dude, a lot of it. Probably, like three.”

The Canadian-born singer also admits that Gomez — whom he dated on-and-off from 2010 to 2013 — was his “first real love,” and that he’s still licking his wounds from their split.

“It was really tough, I don’t know if I’m still over it yet,” he tells Bush. “I think that I’m definitely in another place, and I think we’ve definitely went our separate ways. I love her, and I want her to be awesome, but there are things that remind me of her.”

Bieber claims he and Gomez still talk, and says she is “someone I love dearly . . . I’m never going to stop loving her, I’m never going to stop checking in on her. I don’t think if you end a relationship, you should end that, unless it was supertoxic, and you guys were hurting each other physically or mentally. We always respected each other and we still respect each other.”